Alleged Redmi 9A Receives FCC Certification: What To Expect

Since the past few weeks, we have been coming across reports regarding the launch of the upcoming low-cost smartphones from Redmi under the Redmi 9 series. Some reports have already revealed that the lineup could comprise of the Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C and Redmi 9. These devices will replace the ones in the Redmi 8 series that are among the bestsellers in the market.

Talking about the most affordable offering in the Redmi 9 series, the Redmi 9A is alleged to be the sequel to the Redmi 8A, which is already available. This smartphone was believed to be launch earlier this year but the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the same. Now, it looks like it is nearing its launch date as a new FCC listing via MySmartPrice has revealed certified a new Redmi smartphone carrying the model number M2006C3LG.

Redmi 9A FCC Listing

A set of images from the FCC certification database reveals that the upcoming Redmi smartphone, which is believed to be the Redmi 9A could run MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. It is said to be a dual-SIM smartphone with a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi network support. This hints that the device is an entry-level offering that could be the Redmi 9A.

While the earlier rumors and speculations pointed out at the presence of a capacious 5000mAh battery, the FCC images shows that the device might feature a relatively lower battery capacity of 4900mAh. The smartphone is likely to arrive with 18W fast-charging support and feature a standard 10W charger bundled within the box.

The other aspects that we know about the Redmi 9A from the leaks and speculations include support for 4G LTE networks. The schematic sketch of the smartphone's rear as leaked by the FCC certification listing reveals that the Redmi 9A could flaunt a dual-camera setup at its rear. And, it is believed to measure 164mm x 77.07mm in terms of dimensions.

What We Think

Given that the alleged Redmi 9A has been spotted on the FCC certification database, we can expect it to be announced sometime soon. As the Redmi smartphones are successful in the Indian market, we can expect the Redmi 9A to be launched in the country soon after its announcement.

