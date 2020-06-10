Redmi 9 Debuts With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Quad-Rear Camera: Price And Specs News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has expanded its budget smartphone lineup with the much anticipated Redmi 9 launch. The device comes as a successor to the Redmi 8 which has been quite popular in the budget segment. The smartphone has been announced in Spain and is launched with features like the MediaTek Helio G8- processor and a quad-camera setup. Here is all you need to know about the Xiaomi's latest offering:

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Hardware And Software

Xiaomi has equipped the Redmi 9 with an LCD display that measures 6.53-inches in size. The display delivers 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. It sports a waterdrop notch and is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Coming to the optics, the Redmi 9 offers a quad rear camera setup which accommodates 13MP primary sensor. The main lens is accompanied by an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor. It has an 8MP camera packed inside the notch for selfies and video calls.

The handset is driven by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor which is clubbed with Mali-G52 GPU. The device has been announced with up 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. Software-side is handled by the Android 10 OS which is layered with MIUI 11 skin.

For security, the device features a fingerprint scanner that is mounted on the rear panel. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, NFC, and Bluetooth. The handset draws power from a 5,020mAh battery unit which is backed by Quick Charge 3.0.

Redmi 9 Price And Sale Details

The Redmi 9 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at €149 which translates to approx Rs. 12,800 in India. The top model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost €179 which is around Rs. 15,376. The device is announced in three color options including Carbon Gray, Ocean Green, and Sunset Purple.

It will be available for pre-orders in Spain starting June 15. We are waiting for the company to announce the official launch date of the Redmi 9 in India and will keep you updated with the latest information.

