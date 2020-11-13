Alleged Redmi Note 10 4G Key Specifications Leak News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Redmi is all set to launch a new Redmi Note series of smartphones in its home country China sometime soon. These upcoming smartphones are likely to carry the model numbers M2010J19SC, M2007J22C, and M2007J17C. However, the official names of these smartphones aren't known for now. From the existing reports, the first one is a 4G device while the other smartphones are said to be 5G models.

The Redmi 5G smartphones have already been certified by the Chinese certification database TENAA revealing their specifications. These are believed to be the Redmi Note 10 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G. Now, a well-known tipster from China has shared the key specifications of the M2010J19SC, the Redmi Note 10 4G have been revealed online.

Redmi Note 10 4G Key Specs Leak

As per the TENAA listing. the M2010J19SC appears to measure 162.29 x 77.24 x 9.6 mm. While the images of the device haven't been leaked for now, it looks like it will arrive with a 6.53-inch display and a massive 5900mAh battery, which makes us believe that it could have a typical battery of 6000mAh. Furthermore, a few reports suggest that this could be dubbed Redmi Note 10 4G.

Going by the information revealed by the tipster, the alleged Redmi M2010J19SC is believed to feature a FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and get the power from an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. Moreover, the tipster claims that the 6000mAh battery along with support for 22.5W fast charging technology. The smartphone is said to flaunt triple rear cameras with a 48MP primary sensor and an 8MP selfie camera sensor at the front. Talking about its weight, it could measure around 196 grams.

Other Upcoming Redmi Smartphone

The device with the M2010J19CG model number appears to be a global variant. The EEC and IMDA certification listings also reveal that the same could be launched as a Poco branded device. It looks like this smartphone could be dedicated to the Indian market and was recently spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking database. Going by the same, it could arrive with a Qualcomm processor paired with 6GB of RAM and Android 10 OS out-of-the-box.

