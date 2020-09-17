Alleged Samsung Galaxy A02 With Snapdragon 450 Visits Geekbench News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung seems to be adding a new smartphone called the Galaxy A02. Recently, a smartphone with model number SM-A025F has appeared on Geekbench. The model number of the alleged Galaxy A02 is similar to the Samsung Galaxy A01 which was launched back in December 2019. The global variant of the Galaxy A01 carries a model number A015F. So, it could make its debut as the Galaxy A02.

Samsung Galaxy A02 Details

The Geekbench listing has been spotted via Android-focussed blog Nashville Chatter, revealing the handset has received 746 points in a single-core test and 3,810 points in a multi-core score test. There will be an octa-core Qualcomm SoC under its hood paired with 2GB of RAM. The chipset is speculated to be the Snapdragon 450. On the software front, it will also run on Android 10 with One UI on top.

We can expect the upcoming model might get some similar features as its predecessor Galaxy A01. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy A01 comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. The handset comes in a 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The native storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card. Housing a 3,000 mAh battery, the Galaxy A01 has a dual rear camera setup which includes a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens. It features a 5MP camera at the front for selfies.

So far Samsung has not shared any details about the Galaxy A02, hence we request you to take this with a pinch of salt. However, the phone is listed on the GeekBench site, it is expected that the South Korean Giant will start sharing information about the handset soon.

On the other hand, Samsung is likely to debut a camera-centric phone called the Galaxy F41 soon and it said to come with a tag between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 25,000.

