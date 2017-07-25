Alleged Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) with 4GB RAM spotted on GFXBench

Samsung unveiled its Galaxy A7 (2017) in January this year. Barely six months have passed but the company has apparently started working on its successor already.

We say this as a new Samsung phone with the model number SM-A730x has appeared on GFXBench. We assume it to be the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) since the Galaxy A7 (2017) carried the model number SM-A720x. The GFXBench listing has revealed some of the key specs of the alleged Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018). It seems to come equipped with an Octa-core processor running at 2.21GHz.

The chipset is paired with Mali-G71 graphics and 4GB of RAM. Unfortunately, the benchmark listing has not revealed the name of the processor. Even the size of the display is not mentioned clearly, although the listing states that it offers a FHD resolution of 1,920×1,080 pixels.

The benchmark listing further reveals that the Samsung SM-A730x or the alleged Galaxy A7 (2018) will offer a default storage of 32GB. As far as the optics department is concerned, the smartphone features a 16MP rear-facing camera as well as a 16MP selfie shooter at the front.

Moreover, the primary camera is capable of recording full HD videos while the front camera comes with support for 2K resolution videos.

On the software side of the things, the Samsung SM-A730x will come pre-installed with Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) is expected to launch alongside 2018 editions of Galaxy A3 and Galaxy A5. So we might get to see leaked information on other Galaxy A (2018) phones as well.