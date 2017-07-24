What will be the color options for Samsung Galaxy Note 8? Find out

There is exactly one month left for the launch of Samsung's Galaxy Note 8. The company recently confirmed that the phablet will get unveiled on August 23 by sending media invites for its Unpacked event.

Thanks to the innumerable leaks and rumors, we already have a fair idea about what the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will bring to the table. Now, we have come across a new leak revealing the color options of the upcoming device. Popular leakster Ronald Quandt has taken to Twitter to claim that the Galaxy Note 8 will be available in three different color variants. The colors are Black, Deep Blue and Orchid Gray.

While Black and Orchid Gray colors are quite common, we are excited to see the Deep Blue variant of the device. It should be noted that Quandt's tweet mentions "at least", which means there will more be more color options.

Samsung usually releases its flagship devices in a number of colors, although they don't get shipped to all the markets. So don't get surprised if the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 comes in 4-5 different colors.

As far as the specs are concerned, the Galaxy Note 8 is tipped to arrive with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED display. It is likely to use an Infinity Display as seen on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9.

Under the hood, the upcoming flagship phablet is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 SoC or an Exynos 8895 SoC depending on the market. This processor is said to be coupled with 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage capacities and a 3300mAh battery.

There are claims that the Galaxy Note 8 will arrive with an advanced S Pen stylus. Moreover, the device is believed to be the first one from Samsung to feature a dual camera setup at its rear.

Going by the recent reports, the Samsung flagship phablet might feature a fingerprint sensor at its rear as on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ and an iris scanner at the front along with the selfie camera.