Alleged Samsung Galaxy E02 Visits BIS, Wi-Fi Certifications; India Launch Expected Soon

Samsung is currently prepping up for the Galaxy Unpacked event which is slated for January 14. Besides the flagship series, the company seems to bring back the E-series smartphones. Recently, a smartphone with model number SM-E025F/DS has been spotted (via 91mobiles) on the BIS and Wi-Fi certification websites. The smartphone is speculated to be the Samsung Galaxy E02.

Samsung Galaxy E02 Details

According to the BIS certification, the model number SM-E025F/DS phone will launch soon in India. On the other hand, the Wi-Fi certification suggests the smartphone will support the 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band for connectivity. Software-wise, it is listed to run on Android 10.

Going by the previous report, the rear panel of the model number SM-E62 phone appeared online and was tipped to be called the Galaxy E62/F62. The Galaxy F62 was also spotted on Geekbench, revealing some features of the phone. It appeared to run Android 11 OS. The processor name is listed as the octa-core Exynos 9825 processor and likely to come with 6GB RAM.

In the same way, the SM-E025F/DS model number might come as the Galaxy E02 or the Galaxy F02. The new report further suggests, the Samsung Galaxy E02/F02 will be a budget smartphone. Other features of the phone are still under wraps. As of now, Galaxy F41 is the latest device from the company which made its debut in the country last year October.

The phone is priced at Rs. 15,499 and features of the device include a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display, the Exynos 9611 SoC. It packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. On the camera front, the handset features a triple-cameras at the back consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP live-focus sensor. For selfies and videos, the handset sports a 32MP front snapper.

