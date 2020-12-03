Samsung Galaxy F62 With Exynos 9825 SoC Appears On Geekbench; India Launch Expected Soon News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung's upcoming F-series phone called the Galaxy F62 is in pipeline. Recently, 91Mobiles has reported via tipster Ishan Agarwal that the company will soon launch the Galaxy F62 in India. The exact launch date is still a mystery; however, the timeline is expected for early 2021. The Galaxy F62 was also spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-625F, revealing some key details.

Samsung Galaxy F62 Details

The Samsung Galaxy F62 has received a score of 763 and 1952 in the Geekbench 5 single-core and multi-core test respectively. Further, the phone is listed to run Android 11 OS. Processing might handle by the octa-core Exynos 9825 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM. The upcoming Galaxy F62 will be the second smartphone in India from the F-series. It will not be surprising if the upcoming phone will come as a rebranded of any other Samsung device. The first F-series phone the F41 which made its debut in the country in October as a rebranded version of the Galaxy M31s.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy F41 has a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display. It is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC and backed up by a huge 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. For photography, the smartphone offers triple cameras at the back that houses a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP live-focus sensor. For selfies and videos, the handset features a 32MP front snapper.

Other features of the device include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and Android 10 OS. It also supports 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and USB Type-C port, and data sync for connectivity. The handset is available in the country starting at Rs. 16,999.

Moreover, the company has also planning to bring another F-series device namely F12 soon. The live images of the device appeared online last month.

