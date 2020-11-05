Samsung Galaxy M12/ F12 Live Images Appear Online; Likely To Pack 7,000mAh Battery News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy M12 or the Galaxy F12 launch could take place soon. Recently, live images of the Galaxy M12 or the Galaxy F12 with model number M127F/ F127G have been spotted by 91mobiles which hints the Galaxy F12 will be a rebranded Galaxy M12. Last month, it was reported that the company is working on a new F series phone which will be called the Galaxy F12.

The report has revealed the back panel of the Galaxy M12 or F12 via live images. The rear panel shows a square camera module that is placed at the top left corner and the Samsung branding is at the bottom. As per the image, the phone will feature a quad-camera along with an LED flash. Further, the lives images have revealed that all connectivity options like USB Type-C port, speaker grill, and 3.5mm headphone jack will be placed at the bottom edge of the device.

In addition, the report also claims the upcoming Samsung Galaxy M12/ F12 could pack a mammoth 7,000 mAh battery like the Galaxy M51. Upfront, the phone is said to feature a 6.7-inch display with a punch-hole cutout to accommodate the selfie camera.

Based on the similarity between the two model numbers (M127F/ F127G), it suggests the Galaxy F12 might debut as a rebranded version of the Galaxy M12. Also, the rear panel on the live image has mentioned 'M05' which hints the phone could launch as the Galaxy M05.

What We Think

It's not surprising if the Galaxy F12 will launch as the rebranded Galaxy M12. As the existing Galaxy F41 is also the rebranded Galaxy M31. To recall, the newly launched Galaxy F41 is selling in the country for Rs. 15,499. So, we can expect the upcoming Galaxy M12/ Galaxy F12 to debut as a budget handset.

Via

Best Mobiles in India