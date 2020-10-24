Samsung Galaxy F12 Could Be On Cards News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, Samsung is making attempts to regain the lost market share by launching numerous affordable smartphones in the Galaxy M and Galaxy A series. Recently, the company came up with the Galaxy F series of smartphones and the first device in the lineup, the Galaxy F41 is a rebranded Galaxy M31.

While Samsung is striving hard to compete against rivals from China in the mid-range and affordable market segments, it remains to be seen why the company discontinued the Galaxy J series a few years back.

New Galaxy F Series Smartphone On Cards

So soon, reports have started pointing out at the existence of another device in the lineup. Well, the talk is about the Samsung Galaxy F12. It looks like a new smartphone carrying the model number SM-F127F will join the Galaxy F41. From the naming convention that Samsung follows, this new model is believed to be the Galaxy F12 or Galaxy F12s.

The SamMobile report, which shed light on the existence of the new Samsung Galaxy F series smartphone did not divulge any other details of the device. However, we can expect it to be an entry-level smartphone with similar specifications as the Galaxy M12. This makes sense as the Galaxy F41 is a rebranded variant of the Galaxy M31, which went official earlier this year.

Samsung Galaxy F12: What To Expect?

If the Samsung Galaxy F12 or Galaxy F12s comes as a rebranded variant of the Galaxy M12, then there could be a collision between all these models in terms of specifications, features and pricing. However, these devices will differ in terms of their availability.

As of now, both the Galaxy F and Galaxy M series smartphones are online-exclusive series. But the Galaxy M series devices are exclusive to Amazon India and the official Samsung store while the newly launched Galaxy F series is exclusive to Flipkart. Given that the Galaxy M series was available via select offline stores, we can expect the same to happen with the Galaxy F series smartphones too.

