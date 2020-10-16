Samsung Galaxy F41 Now Available Starting At Rs. 15,499 On Flipkart News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung Galaxy F41 is now available with a discount of Rs. 1,500. The handset made its debut in the country last week with a starting price of Rs. 16,999. On the occasion of Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the handset is available at Rs. 15,499 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while the high-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model retails for Rs. 16,499.

It comes in Fusion Green, Fusion Black, and Fusion Blue color options. Notably, the handset will be priced at Rs. 16,999 and Rs. 17,999 respectively for the two storage models after the sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Offers On Samsung Galaxy F41

If you buy the Galaxy F41 during this sale, you can get an additional discount of Rs. 1,000 on prepaid transactions. Besides, SBI customers can get another 10 percent discount. With the Flipkart Smart Upgrade plan, you can buy the handset by paying 70 percent of the price. Then after 12 months buy any handset on Flipkart and exchange this phone or you can repay the remaining balance. However, this plan is only applicable on credit cards and credit card EMI transactions.

What Samsung Galaxy F41 Offers?

The Samsung Galaxy F41 retains a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display. It is powered by the Exynos 9611 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The onboard 128GB storage also supports additional storage expansion up to 512GB. Housing a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W charging, the phone runs on Android 10 with One UI Core on top.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy F41 sports a triple rear camera setup combination of a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. For selfies and videos, it offers a 32MP front camera. Further, it supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity.

