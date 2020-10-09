Samsung Galaxy F41 With 6,000 mAh Battery Launched Exclusively On Flipkart News oi-Vivek

Samsung has officially launched yet another smartphone with the Exynos 9611 SoC -- the Samsung Galaxy F41. Just like the M series of smartphones, the F series is exclusive to Flipkart, and this specific model offers some decent specifications for the asking price.

The Galaxy F41 will go on sale in India during the Flipkart Big Billion Day and the phone will be available in multiple configurations, at a starting price of Rs. 16,999.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy F41 comes with a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display with an Infinity-U notch at the top, and the screen is protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass. The display comes with a native resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels with a 60Hz refresh rate, and it also has a thin bezel design across the corners.

As mentioned before, the Galaxy F41 is based on the Exynos 9611 octa-core processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB internal storage along with a microSD card slot. The phone runs on Android 10 OS with custom OneUI 2.0 skin on top and is likely to receive OneUI 3.0 update based on the Android 11 OS in the coming days.

There is a triple-camera array at the back of the device with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP depth sensor. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera, which also uses pixel binning technology just like the primary 64MP camera sensor to produce bright images.

The smartphone is fueled by a 6,000 mAh battery, and the device does support 15W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Due to the massive battery, the device is a bit heavy and weighs at 191grams.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Pricing And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M41 comes in two variants. The base model offers 6GB RAM and 64GB storage and costs Rs. 16,999, whereas the high-end model offers double the storage (128GB) with 6GB RAM for Rs. 17,999. Both models will go on sale from October 16th on Flipkart with additional Rs. 1,500 discounts during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale.

Best Mobiles in India