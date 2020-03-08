Samsung Galaxy M21 With Exynos 9611 SoC To Debut On March 16 In India: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung is working on a new Galaxy M smartphone called the Galaxy M21. The handset has been doing rounds for quite some time online revealing details on the key hardware. A recent leak indicated that the company might launch the smartphone packed with the same set of internals as the Galaxy M30s. In the latest developments, its arrival details have been tipped.

Samsung Galaxy M21 India Launch Date

As per a report via IANS, the Samsung Galaxy M21 will be making a debut on March 16 in the Indian market. Like the other devices in the Galaxy M series, this one is also expected to be available as an online-exclusive device. The device is said to be available for sale on Amazon alongside some select retail stores in the country.

The report further suggests that the device will be launched with a Super AMOLED display panel which will measure 6.4-inches in size. The device is further said to launch with an Exynos 9611 processor. It will be available in two RAM and storage configuration including 4GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage. Lastly, the device will be launched with a 6,000 mAh battery as suggested by the leaks.

It is worth mentioning that a report shared by 91Mobiles in association with the popular tipster Ishan Aggarwal suggested that the upcoming smartphone will pack the same hardware as the Galaxy M30s. And the hardware tipped by the new leak corroborates with the same.

So, we can further expect the smartphone to arrive with the Android Pie-based One UI 2.0 user interface. The smartphone might pack a 16MP camera upfront for selfies and video calls. The 48MP primary camera sensor is likely to be combined with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP bokeh sensor. The 6,000 mAh battery is likely to be backed by 15W fast charging support.

