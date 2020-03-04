Samsung Galaxy M21 To Debut With Same Hardware As Galaxy M30s: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Following the launch of the Galaxy M31, Samsung is gearing to bring the Galaxy M21 budget smartphone for the masses. The upcoming smartphone has already been certified online and has been spotted at the mobile benchmark website, i.e, Geekbench, indicating a launch in the coming days. Now, a new report has revealed some key details on the hardware of this device.

A report from 91Mobiles in collaboration with popular tipster Ishan Aggarwal suggests that the Galaxy M21 will be launched with the same hardware as the Galaxy M30s. The latter debuted back in September 2019 and has been one of the most popular budget smartphones in India.

However, the report doesn't reveal any launch timeline for the Galaxy M21 or its pricing. Therefore, it remains a mystery if the Galaxy M21 launches with a similar price tag as the Galaxy M30s, or there will be some differences.

The report further suggests that the company is working on two more smartphones in the Galaxy M series. The upcoming smartphones are said to be the Galaxy M01 and the Galaxy M01s. While not much has been revealed about the hardware and specifications of the upcoming smartphones, they are tipped to launch in the next two or three months.

Samsung Galaxy M21: What To Expect

As the Galaxy M21 is said to bear the same hardware as the Galaxy M30s, we can expect it to be driven by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor clubbed with Mali-G72MP3 GPU, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It might launch with Android Pie OS with One UI 2.0 skin on top.

The handset will sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch packing a 16MP selfie snapper. The rear camera setup will comprise a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 5MP depth lens. Powering the unit will be a 6,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging.

Best Mobiles in India