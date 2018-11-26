Alleged Vivo NEX 2 image leaks: Triple rear cameras and gradient finish likely

Vivo is one of the Chinese smartphone brands to have implemented a few innovative features in its offerings. Earlier this year, the company teamed up with Synaptics to launch the first smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Following the same, the company came up with the NEX series smartphones with many highlights such as a pop-up camera and impressive screen space.

Given that the Vivo NEX was launched in mid-2018, we can expect the company to come up with its successor in the middle of 2019. Being the next-generation model, it is expected to arrive with several notable upgrades and improvements. However, there is no official word from the company regarding this device and even the rumors related to this one are in the nascent stages.

Vivo NEX 2 leak

One of the first leaks regarding this upcoming Vivo smartphone has emerged online. And, it is a leaked image of the smartphone showing its rear. An image that has been leaked on Weibo is believed to be that of the Vivo NEX 2 as it has the NEX branding on its rear similar to the current flagship model. And, it is seen to sport a triple camera module at its rear.

The image is blurry but it shows the gradient color pattern, which is similar to that of the Vivo NEX. And, the phone seems to be tapered towards its edges.

Triple rear cameras

Talking about the camera arrangement, the three sensors are positioned vertically at the top left corner. The LED flash is seen below the camera module. This camera sensor placement is similar to that of the dual camera module seen on its predecessor with the only difference being the third sensor.

We have already seen some triple camera smartphones from companies such as Samsung and Huawei. Eventually, the triple camera module on the device might not be an exaggeration. But this aspect will not be an innovative aspect of the next-generation NEX model and we can expect some other feature to make it different from the rest in the market and make it innovative.

Besides the leaked image, there is no other information regarding the upcoming Vivo smartphone for now. As the authenticity of this leak is yet to be confirmed, we need to take this with a grain of salt.

Via