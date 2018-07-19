Vivo Nex India Launch Highlights: Available from July 21 for Rs 44,990

It's time when Vivo will take the center stage to announce its Nex smartphone for the Indian market. The device was launched in China last week. The company launched two variants of the phone -- Nex A and Nex S. The Nex A is priced at 3898 yuan, while the pricing for the Nex S starts at 4498 yuan. The company will be announcing the Indian pricing and availability today. So stay tuned for the live updates of the launch:

Auto Refresh Feeds That's all from the Vivo Nex India launch. Thanks for following the launch with us and stay tuned for more updates and review of the device. Vivo Nex with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor is priced at Rs 44,990 for the Indian market. The device will go on sale starting July 21. The imaging aspects include a dual-camera setup at the rear. This camera module comprises of a 12MP Dual PD rear camera with Sony IMX363 sensor, dual-tone LED flash, f/1.8 aperture and 4-axis OIS and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The rear camera supports AI features such as AI portrait shots and AI scene detection. It also supports Google Lens. The Vivo Nex also comes with a third-generation in-display fingerprint sensor that claims to offer 50 percent more accuracy compared to its precursor. The Vivo NEX S bestows a 6.59-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2316 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.3:9. Vivo will be manufacturing the Vivo Nex domestically as a part of its Make in India plans. Vivo claims that the pop-up camera is durable enough to stand up to 12kg weight Rajeev Makhani joins Nipun to share his thoughts on the Vivo Nex. The smartphone comes with TOF 3D Sensing Technology Vivo India's director of Brand strategy, Nipun Marya takes the stage