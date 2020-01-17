Alleged Vivo Smartphone With 55W Quick Charging Gets 3C Certification News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Another Vivo 5G smartphone has been suggested via a new leak online. The unnamed Vivo smartphone has been certified in China indicating an upcoming launch. This comes just a few days following the TENNA listing of Vivo V1950A which was spotted with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The new Vivo device comes with a different model number than the one listed on TENNA.

The Vivo V1955A is the latest smartphone by the Chinese brand that showed up on the 3C website listing. The listing doesn't give out any major details on the mystery Vivo handset. But, it does reveal support for 55W fast charger that carries the V5550L0A0-CN model number. The battery is unspecified and so are the remaining features like display, camera, and processor.

Also, there is no word on its arrival and it still remains to be seen what all similarities this device will have compared to the Vivo V1950A smartphone. Vivo is yet to reveal the key details regarding both its upcoming smartphones spotted on TENNA as well as the 3C listing.

It is worth noting that TENNA listed most of the features of the Vivo V1950A. The device is said to come with an AMOLED display measuring 6.89-inches in size and offering an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2256 pixels. The display is likely to be incorporated with a fingerprint scanner for security.

The device is speculated with an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor with up to 2.84GHz clock speed. It is likely to be launched with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage and ship with Android 10 OS. The device is said to accommodate three cameras at the rear with a 64MP primary sensor and two 13MP sensors.

We are waiting for some concrete information on both the upcoming smartphones and will keep you posted with all the details on the same.

via

Best Mobiles in India