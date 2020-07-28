Alleged Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus AnTuTu Listing Reveals Key Specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Earlier this month, the Xiaomi M2007J1SC 5G was certified by the 3C certification authority in China. It was believed that this smartphone could be an upcoming flagship model from the company as it was seen to include the 120W charger. While the name of the device was not revealed by the 3C listing, it is expected to belong to the Mi 10 series and is speculated to see the light of the day in August this year.

Now, the alleged device with the same model number Xiaomi M2007J1SC has been spotted on the AnTuTu benchmark database with an impressive score. Besides this, the score, the AnTuTu screenshot shared by a Weibo-based tipster also sheds light on some specifications of the alleged Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus AnTuTu Listing

Going by the screenshot shared by the tipster, the alleged Xiaomi M2007J1SC appears to have scored 182,883 and 292,704 points in the CPU and GPU tests respectively. Also, the smartphone in question appears to have scored 115,687 and 96,148 points in the memory and UX tests respectively. On average, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone has recorded a benchmark score of 687,422 points on the AnTuTu platform. These scores seen in the screenshot makes us believe that the device in question belongs to the Mi 10 series.

Xioami Mi 10 Pro Plus Rumored Specs

Given that the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ display, we can expect the Mi 10 Pro Plus to also feature a similar AMOLED display with curved edges and a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner. Previously, the screen was touted to arrive with a 120Hz refresh rate but the other devices in the series feature only a 90Hz refresh rate making us think the same could be possible this time too.

Reports hint that the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro Plus could be launched with a whopping 108MP primary sensor at the rear but this appears to be ruled out by the fresh report hinting at a 48MP primary rear camera sensor. We can expect the rear camera module to comprise of an ultra-wide-angle lens that can capture macro shots and a periscope lens with impressive optical zoom. Finally, as a flagship smartphone of 2020, we can expect the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC but the other details remain unknown for now.

