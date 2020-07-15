Mysterious Xiaomi Phone Gets 3C Certification; Includes 120W Fast Charger News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi is working a couple of devices set to launch in the last quarter of 2020. The list includes a smartphone with the model number M2007J1SC, which recently acquired MIIT network certification in China. The same device has just received the 3C certification, which reveals it could ship with a 120W fast charger.

Xiaomi 120W Fast Charger

We've known for a while that Xiaomi is working on improving its fast charging technology. The screenshot of the 3C certification shows that the Xiaomi smartphone will ship with a charger that has a model number of MDY-12-ED. The same charger was approved by the 3C authority earlier this month.

This charger supports power outputs of up to 20V/6A (120W). There have been a couple of reports regarding the 120W supported fast charger, including a few noting that it has already begun mass production.

Mysterious Xiaomi Smartphone

For now, there's not much information about the mysterious Xiaomi smartphone. A tipster who goes by the name 'Digital Chat Station' on Weibo has revealed that the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone goes with the codename 'Apollo'. He also noted that this is a flagship device, the first of its kind from Xiaomi.

A couple of months back, the same tipster had revealed that Apollo and Verthandi are the codenames of two flagship phones from Xiaomi. The report claimed that both the phones would feature a 120Hz refresh rate curved displays and a punch-hole cutout. Furthermore, these phones are speculated to be the upgraded Mi 10 series and a Mi MIX flagship.

Particularly about the Apollo or the M2007J1SC, the tipster notes that it would feature a high-definition zoom. It's speculated to launch in August, which could make it the first smartphone to debut with a 120W fast charger.

Race To Fast Charge

Xiaomi isn't the first one to debut the 120 fast charging. A few days ago, iQOO became the first brand to launch the 120W fast charging technology. For all we know, Vivo's sub-brand iQOO might be the first one to launch a smartphone with 120W fast charging support, beating Xiaomi to it. For now, these are mere speculations and we advise users to take it with a grain of salt.

