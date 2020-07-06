Xiaomi 120W Charger Gets 3C Certification; Commercial Launch Imminent News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Smartphone charging technology is getting a couple of enhancements, thanks to Xiaomi. The Chinese brand was rumored to be working on a 100W charging technology and a 120W charger to support its speed. Fresh reports suggest that the 120W charger has just received the 3C certification, indicating we could see it soon.

Xiaomi 120W Charger

Getting the 3C certification is the first indication that the Xiaomi 120W charger is ready for consumers and could begin mass production soon, suggests GizmoChina which first spotted the certification. It should be noted that the certification comes nearly after a year since Xiaomi revealed the 100W SuperCharge Turbo fast-charging technology in 2019.

Going into the details, the 120W charger comes with the "MDY-12-ED" model number. What's more, a video reveals the 120W charger that packs a cuboid shape along with a USB Type-A port. The video further talks about the charging speeds, power outputs the 120W charger can support, and more.

According to the leaked video, the 120W charger can provide different power outputs including 5V at 3A current for 15W charging speed, 9V at 3A, and 11V at 6A. We also get 20W at 4.8A and 20V at 6A current. This means that the upcoming Xiaomi 120W charger can charge multiple devices like laptops, tabs, along with smartphones. However, Xiaomi hasn't officially shared any details about the upcoming 120W charger.

Xiaomi 100W Fast Charging Support

The 120W charger is required to tap into the 100W charging technology, reports suggest. At the same time, a smartphone that can take it the SuperCharge Turbo energy also needs to be developed. Most likely, Xiaomi is already working on such a smartphone with 100W fast charging support.

Besides, a tipster indicated that Xiaomi is indeed working on a smartphone with 100W charging support. At the same time, we're still unsure if Xiaomi will pack the 120W charger along with this smartphone. It's more likely that the company will sell the 120W charger as a separate unit like Apple.

Fast charging technology has been radically improving and Xiaomi might have developed a future-proof charger. Despite the declining number of smartphone sales, the 120W charger with 100W charging support is surely something to look forward to.

