New Xiaomi Patent Shows Smartphone With All-Around Screen, 108MP Camera Sensor

    Xiaomi, which is a leading Chinese smartphone manufacturer is coming up with innovative smartphones from time to time. One notable evidence for the same is the Mi MIX Alpha with a wrap-around display. Besides the screen, the company is also focusing on the camera configuration. Notably, Xiaomi is the first company to use Samsung's108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX image sensor.

    New Xiaomi Patent Shows Futuristic Smartphone Design

     

    Now, it looks like Xiaomi is not going to rest with the achieved laurels. We say so as a fresh report by LetsGoDigital shows a new Xiaomi patent filed by Xiaomi with an interesting design. It reveals that the company is considering to redevelop its existing camera system with the upcoming flagship device, the Mi MIX 4 or Mi 11.

    Latest Xiaomi Smartphone Patent

    Well, a fresh smartphone patent filed by Xiaomi shows a device sans multiple camera lenses as we see in the current generation models. It just appears to flaunt a large Ai Super Camera with a 108MP camera sensor along with a zoom lens. The documentation has a slew of images of this alleged device with the renders hinting at a full-screen futuristic rounded display. It does not seem to have any physical buttons at the sides but there is a power button and a microphone at the top. At the bottom, it appears to have a USB Type-C port and a double speaker.

    Moving on to the rear, this Xiaomi smartphone appears to have a smaller, second display under the main camera system. The display at the back will help in using the primary camera for capturing selfies. And, there is no additional camera at the front for the purpose.

    On the whole, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone seen in the patent documentation appears to have a stylish design with a full-screen display. We are yet to see how the single camera on the device will function. On the design front, this camera sensor appears to be placed at the center with a slight protrusion.

     

    Notably, two models can be seen with the first one having a camera black color scheme around the camera system and the second one having a transparent encasing. However, nothing can be concluded now as it is not the first time that we are coming across such patents.

    Read More About: xiaomi news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 11:49 [IST]
