Alleged Xiaomi Mi 5X receives FCC certification ahead of July 26 launch

Xiaomi recently announced that it will be launching the Mi 5X on July 26 along with the MIUI 9. Registration for this smartphone has already begun in China and within 12 hours, the Mi 5X registrations crossed the 100,000 mark.

We have seen the device appearing in many leaks and rumors. Yesterday we came across some of the alleged pictures of the Mi 5X. Today, a Xiaomi smartphone with the model number MDG2 was certified by FCC. And we assume it to be the upcoming Mi 5X. Unfortunately, the FCC documents have not revealed any of its specs except for the battery capacity. The Xiaomi MDG2 is shown carrying a 3000mAh Li-Po battery.

The FCC documents also mention that the phone's battery can be charged using a USB Type-C port that is equipped with a 10W adapter (5V/2A). Well, since Mi 5X is the only Xiaomi smartphone that is slated for an imminent launch, it could be the same smartphone.

Talking about the other spec, the Xiaomi Mi 5X is expected to be launched with a 5.5-inch FHD display with the resolution density of1080p. Under the hood, it could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor teamed with 4GB of RAM.

Some rumors are also hinting at a high-end variant of the smartphone with Snapdragon 660 SoC and 6GB of RAM. On the optics front, the Mi 5X is believed to arrive with a rear dual camera setup.

As for the pricing part, the smartphone might cost around 1999 yuan (approximately Rs. 19,000). While all these are just speculations, we will get the official confirmation next week.