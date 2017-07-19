Xiaomi Mi 5X official images are out; registrations cross 100,000 units in 12 hours

Earlier today, we saw that Xiaomi has officially confirmed that it will launch the Mi 5X on July 26 along with the MIUI 9.

The Mi 5X belongs to the Mi 5 lineup of smartphones. While the Mi 5C is a budget smartphone, the Mi 5X that is slated to be launched in the next week is expected to be a premium device. The registrations for this smartphone have debuted in China while there is another week for it to be unveiled. Interestingly, within 12 hours, the Mi 5X registrations have crossed the 100,000 mark. This makes it evident that there is a huge demand for the upcoming smartphone that will be preinstalled with the MIUI 9.

Also, a post (via GizmoChina) has revealed a set of three official photos of the Xiaomi Mi 5X. These official images show the Mi 5X in three color variants - Black, Rose Gold, and Gold.

Huge demand A report by Playfuldroid reveals that the exact number of registrations as 139,359 units at the time of posting it. Eventually, the number of pre-registrations would have gone up after the report. A usual design There seems to be nothing special in terms of design as the handset appears to have a thick bezel at the top with a selfie camera. There seems to be a thick bezel at the bottom too with the capacitive buttons. The bezels at the side appear to be narrow. The Mi 5X appears to sport a full metallic build. The rer of the smartphone appears to have a fingerprint sensor and antenna lines running along the top and bottom edges. USB Type-C port and audio jack The official images of the Xiaomi Mi 5X show that the smartphone will feature both a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port. It seems to have an external speaker at the bottom edge. The right edge appears to have the power key and the volume rocker. At the rear, the dual rear camera setup with two lenses placed horizontally is seen along with the dual tone LED flash. Rumored specs The Xiaomi Mi 5X is believed to be launched with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and a Snapdragon 626 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. There are rumors pointing out at an high-end variant of the Mi 5X with 6GB RAM and Snapdragon 660 SoC. The smartphone might be priced around 1999 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,000). We will get to know more about it in the coming days.