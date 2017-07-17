Xiaomi X1 will be called Xiaomi 5X; will have a 6GB RAM variant

Off late, we have been hearing a lot about Xiaomi's upcoming sub-brand, which is rumored to be called Lanmi. Rumors have it, X1 will be the first phone from the series.

Xiaomi has apparently come up with this smartphone to take on offerings from Oppo and Vivo. Last week, a leakster on Weibo posted a picture revealing the pricing details of the Xiaomi X1 aka Lanmi X1. Now, the same leakster has posted a picture, which appears to be a poster of the smartphone. Interestingly, as per the poster, instead of X1, the device will be called Xiaomi 5X.

Other than that, Chinese website My Drivers has claimed that the Xiaomi 5X will come in different variants. So we assume that the poster is only speaking of the specs of the standard or basic version of the Xiaomi 5X.

As we have reported earlier, it would feature a 5.5-inch display that is likely to deliver full HD resolution. Under the hood, the device would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 4GB of RAM.

Coming to the high variant of Xiaomi 5X, it is speculated to come equipped with a Snapdragon 660 chipset and 6GB of RAM. Storage-wise, there will be 64GB of native storage capacity. It is not mentioned if the storage space can be further expanded or not.

The report also reveals that the alleged higher edition of the Xiaomi 5X will flaunt a rear dual camera setup consisting of two 12MP sensors (a Sony IMX386 sensor and a Samsung S5k3m3 sensor). While on the front, there will be a 16MP selfie camera. As for software, the smartphone will be running Android 7.1.1 Nougat layered with MIUI 9 on top.

It is worth pointing out that the report says, the Xiaomi 5X will be unveiled on July 26, the date when Meizu is also expected to launch its Pro 7 and Pro 7 Plus. Whether this information is true or not, cannot be said for sure. Up until now, there has been no word from Xiaomi itself. So you should take this news lightly.