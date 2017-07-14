Xiaomi X1 aka Lanmi X1 specs and price leak; will be a direct rival to OPPO R11

Recently, the upcoming Lanmi X1 smartphone is hitting the rumor mills aggressively. The upcoming mid-range smartphone seems to be aimed at taking on offerings from Oppo and Vivo.

As an evidence of the same, the latest leak regarding the new smartphone from Xkiaomi shows that it will be a direct competitor to the Oppo R11. According to a Weibo post, a few key specifications and pricing of the Lanmi X1 have hit the web. From the same, it is likely that the Xiaomi X1 aka Lanmi X1 might be priced at 1999 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,000), which seems to be pretty reasonable.

A leaked poster shows the key specifications of the smartphone. The device is listed to flaunt a 5.5-inch display and a metal body as well. It is claimed to feature a dual camera setup at its rear along with optical zoom. Based on the existing rumors, the device is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity at least for the base variant. Given these, the Oppo R11 also comes with similar specs.

For now, we cannot say anything regarding the Lanmi X1, which will be the first smartphone to be launched under the new sub-brand of Xiaomi. From the leaked poster, it can be inferred that this smartphone might be released soon and will be available via Mi Home, Mi.com and Xiaomi Mall. Needless to say, we cannot come to a conclusion until there is an official confirmation from the Chinese manufacturer.

Via: GizmoChina