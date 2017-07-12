Xiaomi to launch a new sub-brand called Lanmi; Xiaomi X1 to be the first phone

The latest media reports regarding Xiaomi suggest that the company is planning to introduce a new sub-brand of smartphones to take on Vivo and Oppo. Now, a Weibo post claims that this one will be called Lanmi (Blue Rice).

Besides revealing that the new sub-brand of Xiaomi could be dubbed Lanmi, the popular tech blogger who made the Weibo post (Via: GizmoChina) has also claimed that the recently rumored Xiaomi X1 could be the first smartphone in the lineup that will be launched with the moniker Lanmi X1. Last week, we came across reports that Xiaomi has decided to scrap the plans of launching the Redmi Pro 2 for the Xiaomi X1. But a follow-up was revealed soon stating that the X1 will not be a replacement for the Redmi Pro 2.

Following the reports about the Lanmi sub-brand from the stable of Xiaomi, another well-known tech blogger @Kumamoto Technology stated that the Lanmi X1 will be launched in two models each with four variants. Does it mean eight variants on the whole? We too are surprised with that tip.

One variant of the alleged Lanmi X1 is said to feature a 5.5-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. It is said to make use of the Snapdragon 660 SoC and feature a dual camera setup at its rear with the Sony IMX362 or IMX368 sensors. Also, it is believed to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is said to be launched in four variants with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage.

Likewise, the second model is said to feature an FHD 1080p 5.5-inch display, the same Snapdragon 660 SoC and an identical dual rear camera setup. The only difference is that this one is said to feature the fingerprint sensor at the front. It is also said to be launched in four different variants with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage.

For now, it remains to be a great confusion but we hope to receive an official confirmation in the coming days to make it clear.