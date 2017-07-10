Xiaomi X1 images leak: Specs and price are out!

Last week, a report emerged online tipping that Xiaomi is prepping a new smartphone that could be the Xiaomi X1 codenamed Chiron. A report from Android Treasure that has popped up over the weekend sheds more light on the details of this device in question.

A set of leaked images were spotted on Weibo on Sunday showing the alleged Xiaomi X1. An Android Treasure report claims that the Weibo user Kumato Technology has let out these images and the details of the smartphone. According to the leaked info, the Xiaomi X1 will be fitted with a 5.5-inch QHD 1440p display and equip the Snapdragon 660 SoC that is capable of rendering mid-range to high-end performance.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Four camera sensors on board On the imaging front, the Xiaomi X1 is said to feature a dual camera setup at its rear with Sony IMX362 and IMX386 sensors. It looks like there will be dual selfie camera setup as well. Two variants expected According to the leaked information, the Xiaomi device might be released in two models - one with a regular display and the other with a full-screen display probably from JDI. Pricing is also out! The tipster reveals that the regular screen Xiaomi X1 will make use of 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage capacity and will be priced at 1999 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,000) or 2299 yuan (approx. Rs. 22,000) for the base variant and 2499 yuan (approx. Rs. 24,000) or 2799 yuan (approx. Rs. 26,500) for the high-end variant. The full-screen variant of the Xiaomi X1 might be launched in two models - 6GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at 2299 (approx. Rs. 22,000) and 6GB RAM and 128GB storage priced at 2799 yuan (approx. Rs. 26,500). July launch possible Having said that, the Xiaomi X1 is believed to be launched sometime this month, claims the tipster. We need to wait for an official confirmation from Xiaomi regarding the same.