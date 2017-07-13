Xiaomi Lanmi smartphone to be priced between Mi and Redmi series phones

Just a day back, there were reports that Xiaomi is prepping to launch a new sub-brand of smartphones called Lanmi. Now, more details about this brand have emerged online.

It is believed that the Lanmi X1 will be the first device to be launched under the new sub-brand. The information from MyDrivers (via GizmoChina) claims that the new sub-brand is likely to go official by the end of July. The brand is believed to focus on offline sales and aimed to take on brands such as Oppo and Vivo. Notably, these manufacturers have eaten a major chunk of the domestic market share that was under Xiaomi's control.

The new Lanmi sub-brand is said to be completely different from the existing Redmi and Mi lineups in terms of both product definition and way of marketing. Xiaomi hasn't been involved in aggressively marketing the Mi and Redmi smartphones but the new Lanmi brand might be very different. The new sub-brand is likely to have celebrities as its brand ambassadors to endorse it.

The Lanmi devices will be positioned in between Redmi and Mi series smartphones not only in terms of quality of build but also in terms of pricing. It is said that these upcoming smartphones will be priced aggressively.

The leaked render of what could be the Xiaomi Lanmi X1, the first device to be launched under the new sub-brand shows a design that has a striking resemblance to that of the iPhone 7. The dual camera setup and antenna design are pretty identical to the Apple flagship but the edges seem to have a different design. Eventually, it will look like the OnePlus 5 and Oppo R11 those are iPhone 7 lookalikes.

The Xiaomi device in question is believed to be priced around 2000 yuan (approx. Rs. 19,000). It is also said to feature a metal build that will offer a premium look and feel to it.