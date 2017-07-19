Xiaomi Mi 5X and MIUI 9 will be unveiled on July 26

We have been hearing a lot of rumors and speculations regarding the upcoming Xiaomi smartphones. In the meantime, there were claims that Xiaomi is all set to announce a new dual camera smartphone on July 26. Now, the same is officially confirmed by the company's Twitter handle.

Xiaomi has come up with a poster showing the rear-facing fingerprint scanner and the metal design of the device, confirming the launch of the Mi 5X. Also, the teaser shows the presence of a dual-lens camera positioned horizontally at the top left with the flash module beside it. The teaser makes it clear that Xiaomi will be launching the Mi 5X on July 26. And, the rumor mills have already revealed a slew of specifications of this smartphone.

Talking about the Xiaomi Mi 5X, the smartphone is rumored to feature a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display and get the power from a Snapdragon 625 SoC operating under its hood. The device is believed to make use of 4GB RAM as well for multitasking. This smartphone is likely to be unveiled with the MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat out of the box.

Beside the Xiaomi Mi 5X, the company is also believed to launch the MIUI 9 update on the same day. We are not sure if it will be a redesign of the Xiaomi's interface or the one that will be completely based on Android Nougat. One thing that we know for now is that Google is prepping to roll out the Android O update sometime soon. And, we are skeptical if Xiaomi will be able to improve MIUI 9 according to Android O in a short span of time.