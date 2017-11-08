Alleged Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s with iPhone X like design leaks via renders

Xiaomi unveiled the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 only a few months back and released the device in India in October. Now, it looks like the company is prepping to launch another variant of the bezel-less smartphone allegedly dubbed Mi Mix 2s.

A leakster from China has posted a set of images those appear to be that of the alleged Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s on Weibo via GizmoChina. The device in the photos looks like a modified variant of the original Mi Mix 2. Interestingly, the device bears a striking resemblance to that of the Apple iPhone X. Especially, the front camera arrangement reminds us of the iPhone X.

iPhone X like bezels From the images, we can see that the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s seems to have a very slim bottom bezel. Also, the upper bezel features a u-shaped cutout as seen on the iPhone X. This space at the top appears to house the selfie camera just like the TrueDepth camera on the Apple's tenth-anniversary edition model. On-screen information At the right and left sides of the u-shaped cutout on the upper bezel, the information such as network strength, battery status and others will be displays, hint the images those were leaked on the micro-blogging website. Difficulty with such cutouts The Android apps might not work well with the cutouts. If you don't remember, the Essential Phone features a round-shaped cutout that houses the selfie camera at the top bezel above the screen. Most Android apps do not reach beyond the cutout making the upper part of the screen a dead area. To utilize the entire screen area, the developers have to create customized apps that will work well on devices with such cutouts.

Though we seen images those are alleged to be those of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2s, there is no confirmation from the company regarding the existence of the smartphone. We need to take this information as a dose of skepticism until further details surface online. However, it will be interesting to see an affordable iPhone X like smartphone.