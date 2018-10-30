Amazon Digital Day Sale: Discounts and deals you can avail today

Amazon has announced a one-day Digital Day sale on October 30, i.e., today. During this sale, it will provide attractive offers and deals on an array of products including Gift Cards, Amazon Pay, Echo range of smart speakers, Kindle ebooks, Fire TV stick, Kindle Unlimited and more. Also, there are some exclusive launches on Prime Music and Prime Video.

Along with this, Amazon is offering 30% discount on some of its products. And, the Kindle Unlimited subscription for 24 months is available at a reduced rate of Rs. 2,799.

Amazon Digital Day payment offers

As its name indicates, during the Amazon Digital Day that will last until today 11:59 PM, buyers will get 10% cashback of up to Rs. 50 on using RuPay cards and BHIM UPI payment options. Also, those who use their debit and credit cards for the first digital transaction for the purchase will get 50% cashback of up to Rs. 100 during the sale today.

Amazon products under discount

When it comes to the Amazon products, the Fire TV Stick, Echo range and Kindle e-readers are available at up to 30% discount. Also, the customers can win an Echo Dot for free every hour on purchasing products during the sale. The six months Kindle Unlimited subscription is available for Rs. 799 instead of Rs. 999 and the 24 months subscription is priced at Rs. 2,799 instead of 4,776. The purchase of any ebook will entail a cashback of 50% while popular ebooks get up to 80% cashback.

During the sale, 500 Prime members can win Rs. 250 Amazon Pay balance. To win this, users have to share their favorite album, song or playlist on Twitter or Facebook. Amazon will add 17 specially curated playlists to Amazon Prime Music app today and the Prime Video app will get Gold starring Akshay Kumar. Those who sign up for Prime annual membership today on Primevideo.com and watch a show or movie will get Rs. 250 cashback.

Amazon Pay discounts

Amazon Pay users will get 25% discount on branded vouchers, up to 7% discount on gold vouchers, up to 10% discount on travel vouchers, and up to 10% off on fashion vouchers. All customers who schedule the gift cards before Diwali will get 5% or up to Rs. 100 cashback and up to 100 discount on bill payments and recharges and up to 40% cashback on using Yatra, Swiggy, RedBus and BookMyShow.