Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Grab Poco F1 With Discount Of Rs. 5,000

The festive season is just around the corner and once again Amazon India is hosting its Great Indian Festival sale which is going to offer a hefty discount on wide range of products. The sale will kick off from September 29 and last until October 4. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime member will get an upper hand and get to access the deals starting from September 28 at 12PM.

Amazon Great Indian Sale Discount on Poco F1

The e-commerce website is offering huge discounts on products like smartphones, TVs, gadgets, and more. Smartphones will receive up to 45 per cent of discount during the sale. The Poco F1 smartphone is said to receive a discount up to Rs. 5,000 during the sale. Here are the details:

According to the listing page, the Poco F1 will be up for as low as Rs. 14,999. The company is offering a 10 per cent instant discount on SBI debit or credit card transaction. Users can also opt for a no-cost EMI option. Consumers will also receive an instant cashback of Rs. 1,000 in their Amazon Pay wallet. Currently, the Poco F1 smartphone is up for sale at Rs. 18,999.

You can also exchange your old smartphone for the Poco F1 with an exchange value of up to Rs. 9,050 depending on the phone model you are exchanging. Buyer will also receive 5 per cent instant discount with HSBC Cashback card and HDFC bank debit card transaction.

Besides, the company is also offering a 1-year free screen replacement offer on select smartphones.

Poco F1 Specifications

To recall, the Poco F1 flaunts a 6.18-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels along with a notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

On the optical front, it houses a dual rear camera setup with the combination of 12MP primary camera + 5MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, it comes with a 20MP camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support and runs Android 9 Pie.

