Amazon Great Indian sale: Grab Xiaomi Redmi 6A on discount

Amazon, the e-commerce giant is hosting its Great Indian sale to mark the celebration of Republic day in India. The sale has already kick-started on January 20th and will be live until tomorrow. As a part of the sale, the e-commerce platform is offering a wide range of consumers products on sale including smartphones and other products. One such smartphone which you can grab on discount during the sale is Xiaomi Redmi 6A.

The Redmi 6A is a budget offering by the Chinese tech giant Xiaomi which was launched back in September 2019 in India. The device comes in two different variants based on storage. There is a 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage variant and a 2GB RAM with 32GB storage variant available in the market. While the Redmi 6A with 16GB onboard storage carries a price tag of Rs 5,999, the 32GB variant carries a price tag of Rs 6,999.

As for the discount during the Amazon Great Indian sale, the Redmi 6A with 16GB storage is receiving a price cut of Rs 599 and will be available for Rs 5,400. On the other hand, the Redmi 6A 32GB variant is receiving a price cut of Rs 699, following which the device can be purchased for Rs 6,300.

Xiaomi Redmi 6A specifications:

The entry-segment Redmi 6A packs a compact 5.45-inch HD+ display panel that offers a screen resolution of 720 x 1,440 pixels. The optics include a single lens rear camera with a 13MP sensor. To capture selfies and for video calls, there is a 5MP selfie snapper.

As for the hardware, the device is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset which is clubbed with 2GB of RAM for multitasking. Like mentioned earlier, the device comes in two storage options including 16GB and 32GB which is expandable via microSD card. The unit s backed by a 3,000mAh battery.