Amazon Prime Day offer on Honor 7X, 7C and View 10 goes live on July 16

Huawei's sub-brand Honor has announced offers on a selected range of Honor smartphones such as Honor 7X, Honor View 10 and Honor 7C exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

According to the company Honor, 7C will be available at Rs. 9,499 and Rs. 11,499 for the 32GB and 64GB variant respectively.

In addition to the discount and exchange offers, Amazon Prime members can avail 10 percent instant discount on HDFC debit & credit cards and no cost EMI. Customers can also get extra discounts on exchange up to Rs. 2000 and can also purchase the devices with a No Cost EMI available from leading banks for up to 9 months starting 1,111/month.

P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, said "We are delighted to bring such exciting offers on our bestselling smartphones for our valuable customers. India is a key market for Honor and we are humbled to receive much love for the brand and our products. We are confident that our striking deals will be well received by the audience and will turn out to be a delightful shopping experience."

Besides this Honor, 10 will be available at Rs. 29,999 from the earlier price of Rs. 35,999.

"Prime members can enjoy great offers on these bestselling smartphones by Honor from 12 noon on July 16 through midnight on July 17. This Prime Day, members in India can also enjoy 36 hours of shopping with over 200 exclusive product launches, thousands of deals at the lowest prices of the year and blockbuster entertainment launches on Prime Video and Amazon Prime Music," said Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Prime, Amazon India.

Prime Day is an exclusive 36-hour celebration from 12 noon on July 16 to midnight on July 17. During Prime Day, members can enjoy over 200 exclusive launches, blockbuster deals, entertainment premiers and more.

Prime Now, an app-only, is available to customers in Bengaluru, Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad catering to the urban family that values speed and convenience.

Customers in these cities will now have access to the fastest and most convenient delivery on mobile phones from leading brands including, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung and Motorola among others.

Prime Now provides exclusive access to 2-hour ultra-fast delivery to Prime members anytime between 6 am to midnight and the most convenient same-day 2-hour slots from 6 AM to 12 Midnight for all customers.

It was reported earlier that members can now look forward to 2-hour ultra-fast delivery of bestselling smartphones along with Amazon Devices, a select range of consumer electronics, home & kitchen supplies, fruits & vegetables, grocery, staples, meats, and more. To meet this delivery promise and on-time performance, Amazon India has 15 fulfillment centers equipped with temperature-controlled zones.

To celebrate Prime Day, members shopping through the Prime Now app starting today can get 25 percent off on Grocery orders above Rs. 1500 until July 15, 2018. New customers on Prime Now during this period will get up to Rs. 100 cashback for their first purchase above Rs. 100.