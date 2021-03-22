Just In
Amazon Quiz Contest Answers For March 22, 2021: Here's How To Win Rs. 10,000 Pay Balance
We have stepped into another new week with a lot of chaos caused by COVID-19. However, the online retailer Amazon India seems not to stop the celebrations by giving out prizes to its users. Well, Amazon India has come up with another daily quiz contest for today, March 22, 2021. Today, you will be able to win Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
As usual, there will be a set of five questions that have to be answered correctly to be eligible to win the prize. if you provide correct answers to all these questions, then you will be taken to the lucky draw where you get the chance to be selected as a winner. As usual, it is valid for 24 hours from 12 AM to 11:59 PM.
If you are confused about the answers for the set of questions asked today in the daily quiz, then we at Gizbot have come up with the answers for you to be eligible to try a lot to win the prize. You will be able to get the price only if you are selected in the lucky draw.
Answers For Amazon Quiz March 22, 2021
Check out the answers for today's quiz contest below.
Question 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently launched the Mahabahu-Brahmaputra programme in which Indian state?
Answer: Assam
Question 2: The World's oldest DNA was recently discovered in the tooth of which 1.2-million-year-old animal?
Answer: Krestovka mammoth
Question 3: Name the instant messaging service developed by the Government of India as an alternative to WhatsApp?
Answer: Sandes
Question 4: Which of the following is not a variety of this dish?
Answer: Pita
Question 5: What kind of cells, whose name is derived from Greek, are found in this part of a human body?
Answer: Neurons
Do keep in mind that you need to have the Amazon app installed in your smartphone to be able to play the quiz contest. So, if you do not have the app installed on your smartphone, head on to your respective app store and install it on your smartphone right away to be eligible to win the prize of Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance.
