Amazon Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win Up To Rs. 10,000

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G smartphone went official recently in India for Rs. 26,999. The Galaxy M52 5G, the successor of the Galaxy M51 is the slimmest M-series device yet with a thickness of 7.4mm. The highlights of the Galaxy M52 5G include the Snapdragon 788G chipset, 120Hz display, and much more.

As the festive season is going on, the online retailer Amazon India is hosting the Great Indian Festival Sale all through this month to provide attactive offers and discounts to buyers. Beaides this, Amazon India is also hosting the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M52 5G quiz under its funzone section for lucky users to win up to Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Spin And Win Quiz

The Amazon Samsung Galaxy M52 5G quiz contest is live from October 21, 2021 to November 21, 2021. The winners will be announced on November 28, 2021. If you are interested in taking part in the quiz, then you can try your luck by participating in the quiz contest via the Amazon app. As you know, the contest can be accessed only via the app and not via the website.

Similar to the other quiz contests, you just have to download and install the Amazon app to participate in the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M52 5G spin and win quiz. The winners will be selected and rewarded based on the option they get in the spinning wheel. The prizes will be as follows.

Rs 10,000 as Amazon Pay balance (10 winners)

Rs 5,000 as Amazon Pay balance (10 winners)

Rs 2,000 as Amazon Pay balance (10 winners)

Rs 1,000 as Amazon Pay balance (20 winners)

Rs 500 as Amazon Pay balance (20 winners)

If you happen to get the option that states 'Better luck next time', then you will not be able to participate in the quiz. If you get any of the above-mentioned options, then you will be asked to answer a question. On answering the question correctly, you will get the chance to win the respective prize via lucky draw. The question that will be asked is as follows.

Question: Galaxy M52 5G comes packed with the meanest processor ever. Can you guess which one it is?

Answer: 6nm Snapdragon 778G

That's it!

