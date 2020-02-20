Android 11 To Support Reverse Wireless Charging By Default News oi-Vivek

Most of the flagship smartphones with wireless charging now support reverse wireless charging, where, one can wirelessly charge accessories and other smartphones on the go without connecting a cable. However, not all android smartphones support this and it might change with the upcoming Pixel smartphone.

According to the latest finding on Android 11, Battery Share will be a default feature. The description does indicate that one can charge watches, earbuds, and more using this feature and it might lead to rapid battery discharge. As per the leaks and speculations, Google is expected to launch the next-generation Pixel Buds, which is likely to come with a charging case with support for wireless charging.

Along with the Pixel Buds, the company is likely launching the Pixel 5, which is expected to be a mid-tier smartphone, based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC. This could also be the first mid-tier smartphone from Google to support wireless charging, which means the Pixel 5 is likely to come with a glass back.

History Of Reverse Wireless Charging

Huawei was the first major smartphone brand to introduce reverse wireless charging, then Samsung did adopt this technology on the Galaxy S10 series of smartphones. Though Apple iPhones support wireless charging, they do lack reverse wireless charging feature.

Do note that, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone -- the OnePlus 8 is also expected to include wireless charging and the company might also include reverse wireless charging as well.

Will All Phones Running On Android 11 Will Have Battery Share Feature?

No, as battery share or reverse wireless charging is something, which is a hardware-specific feature. If the phone has hardware for wireless charging, then it is likely to support this feature. The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra are some of the latest smartphones in the market that support reverse wireless charging.

