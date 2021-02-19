Android 12 Preview: How To Download Android 12 News oi-Vivek

Android 12 has finally gone official, at least for developers. Google has started seeding Android 12 beta 1 updates to developers for select Android smartphones, including the Google Pixel range.

Android 12 Supported Devices

Android 12 beta 1 is currently available for Google Pixel 5, Google Pixel 4a 5G, Google Pixel 4a, Google Pixel 4 XL, Google Pixel 4, Google Pixel 3a XL, Google Pixel 3a, Google Pixel 3 XL, and the Google Pixel 3 XL. Do note that, the latest Pixel 4a users can also enjoy the latest Android OS, as models like the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 are not available in India.

As this is the first beta release of Android 12, you might not be able to experience all the features of Android 12 OS, which will be introduced in the concurrent beta versions before the official release.

There are two ways of installing Android 12 on an Android smartphone. You can either download an OTA version of the Android 12 OS, which can be installed without requiring any computer. This version won't wipe your data and just gets installs as a regular software update.

Else, you can download the factory image of the Android 12 OS, which completely wipes the storage on the smartphone, and one has to set up a device after flagship the factory image.

Android 12 OS For OEMs?

As of now, Android 12 OS is not available for any OEMs other than Google. We can expect to see the Android 12 OS beta available for select smartphones from Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Realme, Xiaomi, and a few other brands in the next few weeks.

Most of the OEMs will have a skin on top of Android 12, so, it might not look similar to the stock Android UI on the Pixel range of smartphones.

