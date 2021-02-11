Is Android 12 Inspired By iOS 14? Android 12 New Features News oi-Vivek

We finally got an early look at the next-big Android OS update -- Android 12. Some screenshots have been leaked via hidden documentation by XDA Senior Member RKBD, which gives a glimpse at the next Android iteration.

According to the leaked images, Android 12 comes with a new and improved notification panel with large direct access buttons to functions like WiFi, Bluetooth, Airplane mode, and battery saver mode. Android 12 now separates conversations from other types of notifications and groups them together.

Another major update that Android 12 offers is the improved privacy features. Just like iOS 14, Android 12 now shows a green color dot if an app or service is using the camera and an orange dot if the device is using the built-in microphone. These notification dots will be shown even if you are using system programs like the camera app.

With these privacy settings, it looks like Android is taking privacy seriously, just like the iOS counterpart. In terms of looks, Android 12 seems to have opted for opaque tone, which, in my opinion, looks great even when compared to dark mode available on Android 11 OS.

Will OEMs Implement These Features?

Though this privacy feature looks like a huge step forward to protect user privacy. These screenshots are clearly from a stock Android UI, probably from a Pixel device. It is now unclear if Google will make these features mandatory for the OEMs as custom Android UI like OneUI or the MIUI looks a lot different from stock Android.

Google is likely to release the early Android 12 beta update to select smartphones by the end of Q1 2021, while the stable version is likely to hit the market by the end of Q2 2021, and the Google Pixel range of smartphones will be the first to receive these update.

