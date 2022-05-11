Just In
- 8 min ago Buy PlayStation 5 In India: Next Stock Releasing On This Date
- 1 hr ago Netflix Ad-Based Plans Arriving Soon; Will It Boost Subscriptions In India?
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Fab Grab Fest Sale Extended: Get Discounts On Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip3 5G And More
- 2 hrs ago BSNL Introduces Rs. 87 Prepaid Plan With 1GB Daily Data, Unlimited Voice Calling: All You Need To Know
Don't Miss
- Movies What Is Ranveer Singh's Stand On North Vs South Debate?
- News Under ED lens, actor Jacqueline Fernandez seeks permission to travel abroad
- Sports Ravindra Jadeja likely to miss remainder of IPL 2022 with injury, blow to Chennai Super Kings
- Finance Rising Cost Of Goods, Services Affecting, Purchasing Decisions In India: EY Report
- Travel 10 Ideal Holiday Destinations For Couples In India
- Lifestyle 9 Amazing Uses Of Cinnamon For Your Mind, Body And Wardrobe
- Automobiles Another Electric Scooter In Flames
- Education JIPMAT 2022 Registration Begins, Check Steps To Apply, Eligibility And Other Details
Android 13 Now Available For OnePlus 10 Pro, Realme GT 2 Pro
OnePlus 10 Pro and the Realme GT 2 Pro are currently the flagship offerings from the respective companies. These smartphones are based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and feature Android 12 OS with a custom skin on top. OnePlus 10 Pro and the Realme GT 2 Pro are the first set of smartphones to receive Android 13 OS in India.
OnePlus 10 Pro Android 13 Update
OnePlus has officially confirmed that the Android 13 (beta) is now available for the OnePlus 10 Pro, and users can download and install the same from the OnePlus Forum. Google just announced Android 13 OS during Google I/O 2022, and the beta version is already available for the OnePlus 10 Pro.
Do note that, this is an early beta version of Android 13 OS, hence, it might not be stable enough and might even miss out on some pivotal features. Hence, install the same with caution, especially if you are planning to test Android 13 OS on your daily driver OnePlus 10 Pro.
OnePlus is expected to work on Android 13 OS and is likely to release the stable version of Android 13 OS with OxygenOS 13 skin in the upcoming months for the OnePlus 10 Pro and other eligible devices.
Realme GT 2 Pro Android 13 Update
Realme GT 2 Pro is also one of the first smartphones in India to receive an Android 13 OS update. Again, the current version of Android 13 for Realme GT 2 Pro is an early beta, and the company is expected to launch the stable version of Android 13 OS with custom realme UI 4 skin in the upcoming days.
Along with the Realme GT 2 Pro, smartphones like the Realme Realme GT, Realme GT Neo 3, Realme 9 Pro+, and more devices will also receive an Android 13 update with a custom realme UI 4 skin on top.
Be among the first to try out #Android13 thanks to #realme! We’re so excited to bring the @Android 13 Beta 1 to our #realmeGT2Pro users.— realme (@realmeIndia) May 11, 2022
Head over to realme Community and #LeapToAndroid13
→ https://t.co/mdmyOgYnnt pic.twitter.com/4gjtpPmxxL
Things To Understand Before Installing
Make sure to backup your entire data before installing Android 13 OS on either the Realme GT 2 Pro or the OnePlus 10 Pro. This ensures that you won't lose any data while installing Android 13 or even while rolling back to the stable Android 12 OS.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999