Android 13 Update Stops Wireless Charging Support On Pixel Phones: How To Resolve The Issue?

Android 13 has been the talk of the town for all Google Pixel owners. While the latest Android OS update introduces many new features, it also seems to have a few downsides. Many Pixel smartphone owners took to Reddit to complain about wireless charging woes on their phones as soon as they updated to Android 13.

Android 13 Wireless Charging Troubles

Google had announced the Android 13 update for Pixel users in August. However, it looks like Android 13 is partially broken, as spotted by many Pixel users accustomed to wireless charging. The wireless charging issues were primarily spotted on Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL smartphones according to several Reddit threads. A few Google Pixel 6 users have also complained of the same.

For some Pixel users, the wireless charging support stopped working almost instantly after the Android 13 update. Many users noted that their phones stopped responding to their wireless chargers, and even flashed a "not charging" message.

What's Wrong with Android 13 Wireless Charging?

The exact cause of the problem isn't clear at the moment. This most likely seems to be a software/firmware issue on the Google Pixel phones, especially the Pixel 4 series. In certain circumstances, the software can slow down or stop the recharge process in both wired and wireless modes.

For instance, Google has capped charging at 80 percent if a Pixel phone has been resting or plugged into a wireless charger for many days.

How To Solve Wireless Charging Problem on Android 13?

Many Reddit users have tried a few ways to bring back wireless charging support to their Pixel phones after the Android 13 update. For example, Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 series owners can roll back to Android 12. However, Pixel 6 series owners don't have this option.

Others have suggested enabling the Adaptive Charging mode in the Settings menu. Some have even tried to "forget" the Pixel Stand and reconnect it. But this hasn't worked for many users. Meanwhile, Google hasn't acknowledged the problem. In other words, it could be a while until Google admits the issue and works towards offering a software update to resolve the problem.

