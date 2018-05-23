Android 8.1 Oreo update suspended for the Redmi Note 5 Pro

Recently, we made a story that the Android 8.1 Oreo update for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the features associated with the update. However, according to a tweet from a Xiaomi India authority, the update has been stalled as there were some issues with the portrait mode and dual LTE support.

According to the early adopters of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro who were able to install the MIUI 9.5.6 (based on Android 8.1 Oreo) noticed that the portrait mode is not working and the dual LTE support was also inactive. The company has stalled the OTA update and even removed the Redmi Note 5 Pro in the MIUI download section. The company is expected to roll out the updated MIUI ROM in the next few days, which will solve the portrait mode and dual LTE support.

Whats new on the Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.5.6?

This is one of the major updates for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, which upgrades the smartphone from Android Nougat to Android Oreo. Additionally, it comes with iPhone X inspired full-screen gesture-based navigation along with a revamped notification panel. It is too early to comment on either battery or performance of this OS. However, the battery does seem to offer more screen-on-time compared to the MIUI 9.2.7.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specification

The Redmi Note 5 Pro is fitted with a 5.99-inch FHD+ (2,160x1,080) resolution display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The display further features a 2.5D curved glass for added protection. Under the hood, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's latest mid-range processor Snapdragon 636 which is an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The smartphone comes in two variants; one has 4GB RAM and 64GB native storage, and another has 6GB RAM and 64GB native storage. The LPDDR4X RAM used on the phone is really fast and it is not even present on the Samsung Galaxy S8.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro ships with a vertically arranged dual camera setup at the back. The setup is comprised of a primary 12MP Sony IMX 486 sensor and a secondary 5MP Samsung sensor for capturing the depth of field information. The front camera is a 20MP Sony IMX376 sensor. The front camera also comes with Bokeh Effect, better edge detection, and LED selfie light.