Android 9 Pie now available for Nokia 6.1 Plus on Nokia phones beta labs

Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with Android One support

By

    The Nokia 7 Plus is the first smartphone from HMD Global to receive Android 9 Pie update. And now, the company has officially announced that the Nokia 6.1 Plus will be the next smartphone from the company to get the latest mobile operating system from Google.

    Android 9 Pie now available for Nokia 6.1 Plus on Nokia phones labs

    The Android 9 Pie is already available for the Nokia 6.1 Plus, albeit on Nokia phones beta lab. So, users who are interested in testing out the Android 9 Pie can sign-up on the Nokia phones beta lab to taste the pie before the official release. The smartphone is available in India for Rs 15,999 with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

    Sign-up Nokia phones beta labs here

    if you are using the Nokia 6.1 Plus as a primary device, then we do not recommend to install the beta software, which might interfere with the day to day tasks, which might even cause data loss.

    Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

    The Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a 5.8-inch IPS LCD screen with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 is the chipset that powers the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The phone has a premium all-glass design with a metallic mid-frame with a USB type C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack on the bottom portion. The Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a dual camera setup with a 16 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 16 MP selfie camera.

    The primary camera can record 4K videos with features like panorama, portrait mode, HDR, and slow motion video recording. The device runs on a 3060 mAh Li-ion sealed battery with support 10W fast charging via USB type C port. The smartphone runs on stock Android 8.1 Oreo (Android One) and will be updated to Android 9 Pie in the coming weeks.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 14:30 [IST]
