Android 9 Pie update now available for Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro with March 2019 security patch

Redmi 6 Pro now available for Rs 8,999

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro was the first Xiaomi smartphone to launch in India with a notch-display design. The smartphone was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo, which is now being updated to Android 9 Pie OS with custom MIUI skin on top.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is one of the most affordable Redmi smartphones in India to receive Android 9 Pie update. With the Android 9 Pie update, the Redmi 6 Pro now supports dual 4G LTE VoLTE. The update (MIUI 10 9.3.14.0) is a beta update, which can be installed on an un-rooted, bootloader locked Redmi 6 Pro smartphones.

Click here to download and install the update manually (recovery ROM) using the updater app.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro has a compact 5.84-inch IPS LCD screen with a notch display design (similar to the one found on the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2). The Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa-core SoC powers the Redmi 6 Pro with 3/4 GB of RAM and 32/64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The Redmi 6 Pro has a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth sensor (similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro). On the front, the device has a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

Like the majority of Redmi Note smartphones, the Redmi 6 Pro has a commendable 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie (after the update) with MIUI 10 skin on top, offering a whole new set of customization options.

As of now, the Redmi 6 Pro is available in Flipkart for Rs 8,999 for the base variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage, whereas the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage model retails for Rs 10,999.

