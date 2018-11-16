Android 9 Pie update now available for Xperia XZ2 Premium

It has been almost 3 weeks since Google has launched the stable version of Android 9 Pie. Following the release of the stable version of Android Pie, a number of smartphone manufacturers have also started rolling out the latest Android version for their smartphones. The devices which were the first in line to receive the Android Pie update included Nokia and Essential phones. We have now other smartphones in the market as well which are running on Android Pie.

While Samsung has recently started rolling out the Android Pie beta update for its flagship Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphone, the Japanese tech giant Sony has also started rolling out the latest Android update for the Xperia smartphones. It has been only a few days since the release of Android 9 Pie update for Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ compact, and Xperia XZ Premium. This time it's the Xperia XZ2 Premium which is receiving the latest Android Pie update.

At present Sony has not revealed any specific changelog associated with the Android 9 Pie update for the Xperia XZ2 Premium. However, it is expected that the company will start releasing the update for the device in November itself. While it would be difficult to speculate the new features which the latest Android update will bring, we can expect that the device will receive a new UI.

To recall, the device comes with a 5.8-inch IPS LCD display which has a screen resolution of 2160 x 3940 pixels. There is a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added screen protection. In terms of optics, the smartphone makes use of a Dual-rear camera setup which comprises of a 19MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor accompanied by an LED flash. The rear camera supports 4K video recording and Super Slow Motion videos among others. Up front, the Xperia XZ2 Premium has a 13MP sensor to capture selfies and to make/receive video calls.

The Xperia XZ2 Premium is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor which is clubbed with Adreno 630 GPU to render the graphics. The processor is further paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which you can further expand up to 400GB via microSD card.