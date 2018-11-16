ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Android 9 Pie update now available for Xperia XZ2 Premium

At present Sony has not revealed any specific changelog associated with the Android 9 Pie update for the Xperia XZ2 Premium.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    It has been almost 3 weeks since Google has launched the stable version of Android 9 Pie. Following the release of the stable version of Android Pie, a number of smartphone manufacturers have also started rolling out the latest Android version for their smartphones. The devices which were the first in line to receive the Android Pie update included Nokia and Essential phones. We have now other smartphones in the market as well which are running on Android Pie.

    Android 9 Pie update now available for Xperia XZ2 Premium

     

    While Samsung has recently started rolling out the Android Pie beta update for its flagship Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphone, the Japanese tech giant Sony has also started rolling out the latest Android update for the Xperia smartphones. It has been only a few days since the release of Android 9 Pie update for Xperia XZ1, Xperia XZ compact, and Xperia XZ Premium. This time it's the Xperia XZ2 Premium which is receiving the latest Android Pie update.

    At present Sony has not revealed any specific changelog associated with the Android 9 Pie update for the Xperia XZ2 Premium. However, it is expected that the company will start releasing the update for the device in November itself. While it would be difficult to speculate the new features which the latest Android update will bring, we can expect that the device will receive a new UI.

    To recall, the device comes with a 5.8-inch IPS LCD display which has a screen resolution of 2160 x 3940 pixels. There is a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for added screen protection. In terms of optics, the smartphone makes use of a Dual-rear camera setup which comprises of a 19MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor accompanied by an LED flash. The rear camera supports 4K video recording and Super Slow Motion videos among others. Up front, the Xperia XZ2 Premium has a 13MP sensor to capture selfies and to make/receive video calls.

    Android 9 Pie update now available for Xperia XZ2 Premium

     

    The Xperia XZ2 Premium is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor which is clubbed with Adreno 630 GPU to render the graphics. The processor is further paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which you can further expand up to 400GB via microSD card.

    Story first published: Friday, November 16, 2018, 17:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 16, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue