Android 9 Pie update for the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 coming in January 2019

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and the ZenFone Max M2 are the latest mid-tier smartphones from Asus with best-in-class hardware, stock android, and modern design. At the presentation dias of the ZenFone Max Pro M2 and the Max Max, the company has officially confirmed that the Android 9 Pie update will be rolled out the duo smartphones in January of 2019.

On the same line, the company has already confirmed that the ZenFone Max Pro M1 will receive Android 9 Pie update by February 2019. Unlike the Moto One Power or the Xiaomi Mi A2 the Asus ZenFone series does not belong to the Android One family, so ZenFone has to bake the Android 9 Pie for from the scratch to optimize the overall UI and the performance, which takes time.

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 retails in India for Rs 12,999 for the base variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, whereas the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage retails for Rs 14,999, and the high-end variant with 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage retails for Rs 16,999.

The ZenFone Max M2 retails for Rs 9,999 for the base variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB storage, whereas the high-end variant with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage retails for Rs 11,999.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 specifications

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is one of the most affordable smartphone based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. In fact, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 is the only smartphone under Rs 20,000 price point with the latest generation of Gorilla Glass with a 6.26-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel.

The phone has a dual camera setup on the back with a 12 MP primary Sony sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has a 13 MP selfie camera with 1080p video recording capability.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 also has a 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with standard 10W fast charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with stock Android OS.