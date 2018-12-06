Asus Zenfone Max M2 and Zenfone Max Pro M2 announced: Price, specifications, features and more

After many rumors and speculations, Asus has announced the Zenfone Max M2 and Max Pro M2 smartphones. These devices were announced in Russia. As of now, these devices are up for pre-order in Russia and will go on sale later this month. The India launch is slated to happen on December 11 as Flipkart exclusives.

Asus smartphones pricing

Asus Zenfone Max M2 has been launched in Blue, Black and Gold colors. It is priced at 12990 Rubles (approx. Rs. 14,000). On the other hand, the Zenfone Max Pro M2 is available in Gray and Blue colors and is priced at 17,990 Rubles (approx. Rs. 19,000).

Asus Zenfone Max M2 specifications

This smartphone bestows a 6.3-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass notch display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under its hood, the handset uses a 1.8GHz octa-ocre Snapdragon 632 processor based on the 14nm process. It uses 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 2TB using the dedicated microSD card slot.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo, this smartphone employs a dual camera module at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, EIS and LED flash and a 2MP secondary sensor. Up front, it has an 8MP selfie camera with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture. The other goodies on board the Zenfone Max M2 include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NXP Smart Amp, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 and a 4000mAh battery.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 specifications

When it comes to the Zenfone Max Pro M2, this Asus smartphone flaunts a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels, 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. At its heart, it uses an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC based on the 14nm process paired with Adreno 512 GPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 2TB of storage.

For imaging, the device makes use of a dual camera module with 12MP + 5MP sensors with LED flash, EIS and PDAF. The primary 12MP Sony IMX486 sensor has f/1.8 aperture. The selfie camera is a 13MP sensor with LED flash and f/2.0 aperture. The other aspects are similar to that of its kin but it uses a juicier 5000mAh battery.