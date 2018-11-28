ENGLISH

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 gaming smartphone expected to launch with 5000mAh Battery

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 expected to come with 5000mAh Battery for better gaming experience and more all you need to know.

    Smartphone maker Asus recently launched its ZenFone Max Pro M1, which has given good competition to budget segment smartphones like  Redmi Note 5 Pro and more. The company is now planning to work on its successor dubbed as ZenFone Max Pro M2. According to reports, the company is expected to launch the smartphone next year. However, the company has not given any sign to launch the phone in India yet. 

    Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 expected to launch with 5000mAh battery

     

    Asus Indonesia has already announced that the phone will be launched in the country on December 11, 2018. Some reports also indicate that the same day India launch will also happen. ZenFone Max Pro M2 is expected to be a gaming smartphone.  

    Ahead of the launch of the phone, there are already many leaks started surfacing the web. Most of the specification are already there on the web, now the latest leak suggests that the upcoming ZenFone will be fueled by a 5000mAh battery, which is expected to deliver an impressive battery life during the gameplay. The report comes in a form of teaser which revealed that the  ZenFone Max Pro M2 will be backed by a powerful battery. 

    With this big battery, the smartphone will directly go up against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, where it comes with only 4000mAh battery. ZenFone Max Pro M2 is also expected to come with Quick Charge 3.0 support. 

    According to the report, the smartphone is expected to sport a 6.26-inch IPS LCD display along with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 Soc, clubbed with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. 

    On the optical front, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will sport dual rear camera modules along with an LED flash, and a single camera sensor on the front for a selfie. The upcoming Asus smartphone might come with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. 

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 18:30 [IST]
