Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 leaked online: First Asus smartphone with Corning Gorilla Glass 6

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is the one smartphone that offered a huge value for money proposition, especially under Rs 15,000 price point. And now, the company is all set to launch the successor to Max Pro M1, called, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 in Indonesia.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 has been leaked online, revealing the actual design of the smartphone, along with the specs sheet. Here are the complete details on the latest mid-tier smartphone from Asus.

New and improved design with upgraded specs-sheet

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 comes with an all-glass design, which is a considerable upgrade from the metal jacket design on the first generation Max Pro M series smartphone. The render also clarifies that the Max Pro M2 will have a dual camera setup and not a triple camera setup.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 specifications

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 comes with a 6.26-inch IPS LCD screen with a notch-cutout on the top, which is similar to the one on the Asus ZenFone 5z. The 6th Generation Corning Gorilla Glass protects the screen, and the ZenFone Max Pro M2 is expected to be the first mid-tier smartphone to offer Gorilla Glass 6.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE is the chipset that powers the device with either 4/6 GB of RAM, combined with 64 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional memory expansion.

The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary RGB sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor, similar to the one seen on the ZenFone Max Pro M1 at least on the paper. However, the 12 MP sensor on the second generation product is an IMX486 sensor, which offers better low-light photography, as it comes with an f/1.8 aperture.

The single 13 MP selfie camera is inside the notch, which offers f/2.0 aperture with 1080p video recording capability. As speculated the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 comes with a massive 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support, albeit, via a micro UBS port.

The smartphone will offer stock Android OS. However, as of now, there is no information about the Android version (Android 8.1 Oreo or Android 9 Pie).

This is the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is its full glory. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 will compete against other budget smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, and the Honor 8x. The smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs 15,000 price mark.

