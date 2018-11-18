ENGLISH

Google Play Console reveals the design of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 will have a triple camera setup

    The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is one of those smartphones, which offers humongous value for money proposition. In fact, at the time of launch, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 was launched as a Redmi Note 5 Pro rival. And now, the news about the successor of the Max Pro M1, aka, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is all set to in the next few weeks, which will be a Redmi Note 6 Pro rival.

    A recent tweet from Roland Quandt did shed some light on the possible specifications of the ZenFone Max Pro M2, and XDA Developers have posted the first render image of the next mid-tier smartphone from Asus. Do note that, the following render image of the ZenFone Max Pro M2 was spotted on Google Play Console's device catalogue, which will strengthen the authenticity of the render.

    Looks similar to the Asus ZenFone 5z

    The leaked render reveals the front display design of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, and here are the things that we learned from the very first render of the Max Pro M2.

    The front-design looks identical to the Asus ZenFone 5z, the flagship smartphone from the company with top of the line specifications. The Max Pro M2 has a notch design on top with a micro USB/type C port with a 3.5 mm headphone jack on the bottom.

    Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 specifications

    According to the leaks, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 will have a 6-inch display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 with 19:9 aspect ratio. As of now, there is no information on the type of display panel (LCD/OLED) used on the smartphone.

    Compared to the previous generation Max Pro M1, the Max Pro M2 gets a powerful Mobile Solution. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC now powers the smartphone with 6 GB RAM, it is safe to make an assumption that the company will also launch a 4 GB variant as well.

    The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 also has a triple camera setup on the back with, which is again an improvement from the dual camera setup on the previous generation device. The smartphone will run on stock Android (Android 8.1 Oreo), and the device will be updated to Android 9 Pie in the near future.

    Story first published: Monday, November 19, 2018, 6:00 [IST]
